iOS 12.3.1 for iPhone and iPad is out

Attention iPhone and iPad users! iOS 12.3.1 is out, and contains a selection of bug fixes.

The update contains the following bug fixes:

Fixes an issue that could prevent making or receiving VoLTE calls

Fixes issues in Messages that could cause messages from unknown senders to appear in your conversation list even though Filter Unknown Senders is enabled

Fixes an issue that could prevent the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders

According to Apple, this release does not contain any security fixes. Because of this you can choose to download and install this update now if you are affected by any of the bugs, or wait until the next update is released.

You can download iOS 12.3.1 either wirelessly to your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update (this is the recommended way, and the update is under 100MB), or using iTunes (this is a multi-gigabyte download).

If you have automatic update enabled (go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates to enable this) you can wait for the update to be installed automatically overnight (assuming you charge your iPhone or iPad at night).

Seeing any problems with this iOS release? Let me know!

