Google pulls Huawei's Android support following Trump blacklist, claims report

Google has ceased doing business with Chinese hardware maker Huawei, following the Trump administration's decision to add the company to a trade blacklist, claims a Reuters report.
According to unnamed sources at Google, Huawei will lose access to updates, and future handsets will "lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app."
The report also claims that Google will no longer be providing Huawei with technical support and collaboration for Android and Google services.
Huawei will however continue to be able to have access to the Android OS via the open source license.
It seems that Huawei has been for "worst-case scenarios," specifically losing access to Android, and has been working on its own operating system. However, it is unlikely that this platform would be as mature as Android, and app support is likely to be very limited.
