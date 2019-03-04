Has your iPhone or iPad stopped charging? Check this first!

iOS 12 annoyances, and how to fix them
When I come across an iPhone or iPad that appears to suffer from a charging problem -- it's not charging at all, it suffers from intermittent charging, or is charging much slower than usual -- the first thing that I now check is the cable. SPecifically, the Lightning connector.
Why?
Here's why...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is a genuine Apple Lightning cable. It's not even two years old, and it's never been outdoors, having lived a comfortable life in my office. Bt check out the corrosion on the conductor pads of the connector.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
And the corrosion isn't limited to one side. The conducting pads are corroded on both sides of the connector.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
OK, so that's the problem. What's the solution?
I'm using two specialist items to tackle the problem:
Don't have these? I'm not surprised, and you can substitute a pencil eraser for the scratch brush and some clean water (tap water works fine) for th contact cleaner. Some people recommend using vinegar or lemon juice, but I feel that the potential downsides (such as more corrosion on the cable, or getting acids inside your iPhone or iPad) makes these a poor choice.
Attentively, there are other specialist contact cleaners out there, or you can use a lubricant like WD-40.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you're using a cleaner, spray or drip a little on the connector.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Gently clean the connector. Use light pressure -- don't got at it like an animal or you'll damage it -- and work along the conductor pads.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is the connector after a few minutes of cleaning. Looks like new.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's the the side. If you've used a contact cleaner then this should help limit future build-up of corrosion.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Has your iPhone or iPad suddenly and unexpectedly stopped charging? Or has charging become slow, or is charging intermittent even though the cable is plugged in and the charger is working? Here's what you should check first!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
