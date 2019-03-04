Has your iPhone or iPad stopped charging? Check this first!

OK, so that's the problem. What's the solution?

I'm using two specialist items to tackle the problem:

Deoxit D5 contact cleaner

Fiberglass scratch brush

Don't have these? I'm not surprised, and you can substitute a pencil eraser for the scratch brush and some clean water (tap water works fine) for th contact cleaner. Some people recommend using vinegar or lemon juice, but I feel that the potential downsides (such as more corrosion on the cable, or getting acids inside your iPhone or iPad) makes these a poor choice.

Attentively, there are other specialist contact cleaners out there, or you can use a lubricant like WD-40.