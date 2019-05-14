iOS 12.3: iPhone tips and tricks

1 of 14
1 of 14

Here's a compilation of my favorite iOS features. Some make use the 3D Touch feature, and this is present on all iPhones from the iPhone 6S to the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, however it is not available on the iPhone XR.

Read More Read Less

Warranty status

It used to be a hassle to find the warranty status of your iPhone or iPad. No more!

If you go to Settings > General > About you will find a new entry that's either called Limited Warranty (this is the basic Apple warranty) or AppleCare+ (Apple's extended warranty) that shows the expiry date for the warranty.

Tapping on this leads to the Coverage page, which offers up more information on the iPhone or iPad's hardware warranty. If the device does not have AppleCare+ warranty coverage and is eligible for it, an option to buy it will be available here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 14

Related Topics:

iOS Apple iPhone Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2