iOS 14.4: Not installed it yet? Do it now!

I'm usually a bit cautious when it comes to recommending that people smash that update button the instant a new version of iOS is released.

I do it, but there are times that I've ended up regretting that decision.

But if you've not yet got around to installing iOS 14.4, then it's time to do it.

DO IT NOW!

On the face of it, the update seems like one of those take-it-or-leave-it updates. Lots of mentions of the iPhone 12 in the release notes, and that might make owners of other iPhones give it a pass.

iOS 14.4 release notes iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone: Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max This release also fixes the following issues: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

But the update also contains fixes for three zero-day vulnerabilities that are actively being exploited in the wild.

That's a big deal.

As to other fixes, I'm hearing from some users that notifications are still broken. It will also spot non-genuine cameras fitted as repairs, which may come as a shock to some.

Beyond that, I've not come across any show-stopping bugs related to battery life, connectivity, or stability.

So, install iOS 14.4.

Now.