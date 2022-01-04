iOS 15.2: Are you experiencing these iPhone problems?

Apple release iOS 15.2 back in December 13, and at the time I was in Europe (at the time I was in Malta). I was hesitant to update my iPhone while I was away because I was relying on it for everything from navigating, booking hotels and Airbnbs, booking taxis, keep in touch with the world, and showing all the documents that I needed to travel during Covid times.

But update I did.

And it wasn't long until I regretted it. Problem was that the option to not update wasn't really there given the number of security fixes that iOS 15.2 contained.

On the plus side, it seems I'm not alone in having problems.

Here's a brief rundown of the problems I'm seeing:

Reduced battery life

Apple becoming sluggish and temporarily unresponsive

Connection to Apple Watch has become somewhat unreliable

Screen becoming unresponsive to touch (locking and unlocking seems to fix this)

Yes, I've rebooted. Yes, I've given the handset enough time to index things and recalibrate the battery. Yes, I've updated all the apps.

It's clearly an iOS 15.2 issue.

And as I said, I'm not alone. Other iPhone owners are experiencing the exact same problems on social media and on Apple's support forums.

The combining of new features with security updates results in updates that bring with them problems, which in turn puts people off prompt upgrading for fears of running into issues.

Is there a fix for these issues?

Not that I've found. I've tried a number of things and it seems that the fix will have to come in the form of an iOS 15.2.1 update.

Are you seeing problems with iOS 15.2? Let me know in the comments below.