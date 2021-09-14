iOS 15: Your iPhone's next big software update will be available Sept. 20

Apple

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple held a big event on Wednesday, unveiling several new hardware products. During the event where we saw four new iPhone 13 models , an Apple Watch Series 7 and two new iPads , Apple routinely talked about the software that powers those devices.

Software like iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8 that's not publicly available yet. As the event ended, it was clear Apple wasn't going to announce a release date during the virtual event. Thankfully, each press release for the new hardware includes a small note at the bottom that includes the release date for the appropriate software.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, you'll be able to download and install iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8 on any compatible device.

The easiest way to know if your phone, tablet or smartwatch will get the update is this: If it runs iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 right now, it'll get the update. If your watch runs WatchOS 7, it, too, will get WatchOS 8.

When it comes time to install the update, you'll want to make sure you've got your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch ready. Then, install the update as you would any other update by going into Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts.

