Apple launches new iPad starting at $329, revamped 5G iPad Mini starting at $499

Apple is launching a new iPad, which is getting a new processor and some features from iPad Pro, as well as a revamped iPad Mini that has USB-C and support for second-generation Apple Pencil.
CEO Tim Cook said the base iPad is its bestselling. "The iPad is more popular and more essential than ever," he said.
Indeed, Apple delivered iPad sales growth of 40% in its latest quarter. Here's a look at the iPad additions. In short, the iPad Mini is the more compelling upgrade, but carries a smaller screen and higher price point.
- Best tablet 2021: The iPad isn't your only option
- Best iPad in 2021: Which iPad model should you buy?
The new iPad starting at $329
- A13 Bionic processor with 20% faster performance than previous model.
- Live text.
- Upgraded image signal processor with better auto-focus and lowlight performance.
- 12MP Ultra Wide camera and 122-degree view.
- True tone color adjustments on the display.
- Support for additional keyboards and first-gen Apple Pencil.
- iPad OS 15 with widgets and multi-tasking controls.
- 64GB of storage.
- Space gray and silver.
The new iPad Mini starting at $499
ipad-mini-specs.png
- Four colors with purple, pink, starlight and space gray.
- 8.3-inch screen size with same footprint and edge-to-edge screen.
- Touch ID in top button like iPad Air.
- A 40% jump in CPU performance and 80% in GPU gains.
- USB-C port like iPad Air.
- 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
- 12MP camera on rear with True Tone flash and smart HDR.
- Ability to record in 4K.
- 12MP Ultra Wide camera and 122-degree view for front camera.
- New speaker system.
- Support for Smart Folio covers and second-gen Apple Pencil, which connects to side of iPad Mini.
Join Discussion