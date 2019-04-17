IoT development matures, according to Eclipse Foundation survey

× eclipse-iot-survey-developer-concerns.png

Internet of Things developers are focused on cloud platforms, home automation, and industrial deployments with most devices based on ARM, according to an Eclipse Foundation survey.

Eclipse Foundation surveyed 1,700 developers and found that they are increasingly working on commercial IoT projects.

Among the key findings:

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform were the top clouds for IoT.

38% of respondents cited security as their biggest concern, followed by 21% with connectivity and 19% at data collection and analysis. ( See: Free PDF download: Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world)

IoT cloud platforms was the primary focus for 34% of respondents, followed by home automation at 27% and industrial at 26%.

ARM was the leading CPU architecture for devices. 70% of gateway and edge nodes had ARM.

Linux was the most common OS on edge, and gateway devices (76%) with free RTOS a favorite for constrained devices. Debian and derivatives such as Raspbian, Ubuntu, and Ubuntu Core were used by one-third of respondents.

Two-thirds of respondents said they have developed and deployed IoT in their organizations or plan to in the next 18 months.

C was the primary programming language.