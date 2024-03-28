'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
iPhone 12 is upgraded to Qi2 charging - no MagSafe needed
Among the many new features -- and bugs, most of which were fixed in the iOS 17.4.1 update -- introduced with iOS 17.4, iPhone 12 users discovered support for 15W wireless fast charging -- for those unwilling to invest in Apple's MagSafe compatible chargers.
Qi2 is an updated version of the Qi wireless charging standard, developed by the Wireless Power Consortium, of which Apple is a big supporter. The Qi2 standard brings improved power transfer capabilities, faster charging speeds, and greater energy efficiency. Qi2 also offers better foreign object detection and enhanced safety features.
If this reminds you of Apple's MagSafe wireless charging technology -- you'd be correct!
According to the Wireless Power Consortium, Apple "provided the basis for the new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe technology," and makes use of magnets to provide a secure way to better attach and align the smartphone with the charger, a technology that is called Magnetic Power Profile.
What does this mean for iPhone users? They now can get the same 15W charging speeds offered by official MagSafe chargers from third-party Qi2-certified chargers.
Qi2 support was built into the iPhone 15 and subsequently rolled out to iPhone 14 and 13 users with the iOS 17.2 release.
Now it's the iPhone 12 owners' turn to get this technology.
Qi2 hardware is still pretty limited, but if you know where to look you can find some good chargers. Anker MagGo line of power banks and charging stations are as premium as they get, but Amegat make a Qi2-certified MagFusion Aura charging pad that you can pick up for $14. (You will need a 20W wall charger to power the Amegat wireless charging pad).