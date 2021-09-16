iPhone 13 buyers beware! If you want 4K ProRes, you're going to pay Apple more money than you think

Digging through the tech specs for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, I noticed something rather disturbing -- the 128GB versions of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max don't offer all the video features that were demoed at the unveiling.

In fact, there's a specific limitation you should be aware of.

If you buy the cheapest iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (I use the word "cheapest" here very loosely, given than the cheapest model is $999). You know, the one that has 128GB of storage.

Well, if you buy that then ProRes video is limited to 1080p at 30fps. In order to get the full 4K at 30fps you will need to cough up an extra $100 and buy the 256GB versions.

Another thing that I noticed digging through the specs was that the Cinematic Mode feature that Apple was giving a lot of airtime to during the unveiling is limited to 1080p on all models of the iPhone.

This pours more cold water on the idea that this is some big pro feature, as opposed to a bit of a gimmick.

I'd honestly expected this to output 4K video.

So, there you have it. 4K ProRes is subject to an Apple Tax if you need it, and Cinematic Mode has quite a big limitation attached.