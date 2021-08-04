iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?

No.

What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life.

And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way.

The rumor mill has been suggesting for some time now that the iPhone 13 will be a little thicker than the current model.

Lots of reasons have been speculated as to why, one of which is that it is because Apple is planning to add reverse charging to the lineup. Given that the biggest complaint that owners have about the iPhone is poor battery life, adding a feature that would make that worse seems like a dumb idea.

A far more plausible rumor making the rounds is that Apple plans to bump the battery capacity of the new lineup and bump it up quite significantly.

The numbers I've seen show the Pro Max battery capacity going up from 3687mAh to 4352mAh, the Pro and regular models going from 2815mAh to 3095mAh, and even the Mini getting in on the action, going from 2227mAh to 2406mAh.

Combine this with the rumors that the A15 processor will bring power consumption reductions in the region of 15-20 percent, then the iPhone 13 could have the best battery life we've seen from an iPhone to date.

And given that everything else about the iPhone 12 -- from the camera to the screen to the performance -- is so good that improvements just won't be noticeable, better battery life would be a strong selling point indeed, appealing both to upgraders and those switching to iPhone from Android.