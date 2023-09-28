'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
iPhone 15 Pro users can replace Siri with ChatGPT. Here's how
Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri were all the rage when they arrived on the scene about a decade ago. However, the rise of generative AI models has created a demand for smarter voice assistants. With this quick iPhone hack, you can make the upgrade from Siri to ChatGPT.
Last week, Amazon and OpenAI announced two significant releases that upped the ante for voice assistants. First, Amazon supercharged Alexa with a new LLM, intended to make her function like a hands-free ChatGPT.
Also: The best VPN services for iPhone and iPad (yes, you need to use one)
Then, OpenAI released an update to ChatGPT that could make it "see, hear, and speak" by accepting voice and image inputs and responding with voice answers.
Having voice chats with ChatGPT elevates the chatbot to the status of a voice assistant like Siri, and it can replace Siri on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max by leveraging the new Action button.
The new Action button, which replaces the side slider, allows users to use the button to perform a series of personalized actions depending on the users' needs, such as accessing the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, and even ChatGPT.
Also: How to use the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button to do just about anything
If you would like to quickly access ChatGPT with a tap of a button on your new iPhone, we have quick instructions to do so efficiently below.
How to access ChatGPT quickly on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
1. Download the ChatGPT app from the app store
The Action button can be customized to open apps, so to have it open ChatGPT, you first need to download the app for free from the App Store.
Make sure to download the app by OpenAI that looks like the one in the photo above because there are plenty of ChatGPT copycats on the App Store.
2. Set the ChatGPT app to the Action Button
Then, it's time to assign ChatGPT as an Action Button. To do so, all you have to do is click on Settings > Action Button > Shortcut. When the visual of the side button comes up, swipe to the Shortcut option, click on "Choose a feature," and select the ChatGPT app.
3. Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus if you want the voice feature
If you want this shortcut to replace Siri's voice assistant features, upgrading to ChatGPT Plus is a must since ChatGPT's listening and talking features are limited to ChatGPT Plus users at $20 per month.
The upgrade comes with other cool features, like the ability for ChatGPT to browse the internet and provide citations, which are major game-changers for the chatbot.
Also: Apple iPhone 15 Pro mutes side switch for multifunctional Action button
If you don't want to shell out the cost for the membership, you can still use the shortcut to rapidly access the chatbot's interface, making it easier to ask questions and get responses on the go.
Lastly, you can always use the shortcut for the Bing Chat app instead. It is free, supported by GPT-4, connected to the internet, and supports voice prompts and answers.
4. Tap the side button whenever you want quick ChatGPT access
Now, you are all set up! Whenever you want to access ChatGPT, all you have to do is click the Action button.