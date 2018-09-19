iPhone owners on iOS 12: You can now use Google Maps on Apple CarPlay

Apple revealed at WWDC in June that CarPlay would support third-party navigation apps in iOS 12.

Now, following this Monday's release of iOS 12, Google has updated its Maps app for iOS to version 5.0, so that iPhone owners can use it on infotainment systems.

Since the release of CarPlay in 2014, the only navigational option on CarPlay has been Apple's own Maps app. Finally, four years on, iPhone owners can now choose to use Google Maps, which is preferred by many iPhone users.

To get the new Google Maps on an iPhone, you'll need to install iOS 12 and then update the Google Maps app.

SEE: Tech and the future of transportation (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

Although Apple's CarPlay page also lists Waze as an additional navigation option, the Google-owned app hasn't yet been updated with CarPlay support. However, Waze last week invited beta users to test its CarPlay-support app. Baidu maps is also expected to come to CarPlay.

Google Maps on CarPlay includes the same features as the mobile app, including search, seeing alternative routes, live updates about traffic jams and delays, and estimated time of arrival information.

Google Maps will also let iPhone owners start navigating from the phone. Then, once connected to CarPlay, it will pick up where it left off.

There's also the option to download maps in preparation for travel in areas where you could expect to be offline.

Finally, users can access saved lists from Google Maps on CarPlay, and the app features real-time traffic updates for those who use it for the commute between home and work.

iPhone users can now use Google Maps to navigate in their car's built-in display. Source: Google

Previous and related coverage

Apple CarPlay: iOS 12 will finally let you use Google Maps, Waze

With iOS 12, Apple is opening up CarPlay to third-party navigation apps

Apple CarPlay: The good, the bad, and the what were they thinking?

CarPlay, for what it is, works nicely. It's incredibly limited in some really dumb ways, and it's very expensive. Should you buy it? We'll tell you right now: Probably not.

Apple iOS 12: Cheat sheet TechRepublic

With iOS 12, Apple adds security features, performance enhancements, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more. Here's what you need to know about Apple's latest mobile OS, which powers iPhones and iPads.

Apple CarPlay, Google Maps excel in J.D. Power US Tech Experience Index Study CNET

Lane-keep assist seems to tick off a fair number of owners, which isn't surprising.