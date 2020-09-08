iPhone users, do this simple thing every week

I remember a time when everyone wanted tips on how to make their computer run faster or keep attackers away from their data. Nowadays the devices have changed -- it's now smartphones -- but the questions remain the same.

iPhones especially fall into this category. Maybe it's because people keep iPhones for longer than Android devices, or maybe because they get more updates, so suffer from slow-down more. I'm not sure about the reason, but iPhone users wanting tips on making their devices run faster outweigh their Android counterparts about ten to one (which is startling given how many more Android users there are out there, and the vast range of hardware).

iPhone users are also concerned about bad guys getting their grubby hands on their data.

Must read: I wish my iPhone had this amazing and useful feature

So, here's a simple tip that will help iPhone users kill two birds with a single stone and both speed up their device and help keep it more secure.

Reboot it every week. Yes, once a week. Set yourself a reminder.

Yup, it's that simple.

Not only does this clean the systems RAM and get it ready to do more work, it also helps protect against remote exploits by making it harder for hackers to keep control of your iPhone -- hacks don't survive reboots.

How do you reboot your iPhone?

Step 1: If you have Face ID, press and hold the side button and either volume button until the power off slider appears. Alternatively, if you have Touch ID, press and hold the top or side button until the power off slider appears.

Step 2: Slide the slider to the right.

Step 3: Wait until your device turns off and then restart it by pressing and holding the top or side button until the Apple logo appears.

Step 4: Enter your passcode to activate Face ID/Touch ID.

It takes a couple of minutes, and I find that it's well worth doing, and have set a weekly alarm for Monday morning.