iPhone users get even more browser options as Vivaldi for iOS arrives

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The wait is finally over. For those MacOS users who've adopted Vivaldi as their desktop web browser of choice, the mobile version of the browser is now available.

But why does this matter?

Flexibility.

Part of the problem with Safari is that it demands you to do things Apple's way. To that end, it'd not terribly capable in the personalization/customization department. That's one area where Vivaldi shines.

Of course, it's not just about personalization. Vivaldi's mobile browser includes features like:

Desktop-style tabs (with an easy-to-use tab switcher)

Speed Dials (easily access your favorite sites)

Panels (quick access to tools such as Bookmarks, History, and Notes)

Notes (for notes, to-dos, and inspiration)

Reading List (lets you add web pages for later reading)

Ad and Tracker Blocker

Sync between desktop and mobile

Customizable search

Custom app icons and themes

Vivaldi widget can be added to your home screen (for easy opening of private tabs, quick web searches, and QR code scanning)

The flexibility of Vivaldi makes it stand out among the many browsers that have failed to understand how every user's experience isn't the same. For instance, you might prefer your tab bar at the top of the browser. Or, if you tend to use your phone with one hand, you might want that tab bar at the bottom for easier access. Vivaldi allows for such customizations.

You can also select between the Tab Bar and Tab Switcher. The Tab Bar is more in line with the desktop version, whereas the Tab Switcher resembles a traditional mobile browser tab interface. And by placing the Tab Bar at the bottom of the window, you also move the address bar as well (making it even easier to work with).

Vivaldi is available now and can be installed for free from the Apple App Store.