iPhone XR Australian pricing

Pricing for the iPhone XR has been revealed alongside pre-orders ahead of launch on October 26 by Australia's three mobile carriers, as well as by Apple Australia.

Buying the iPhone XR outright from Apple will cost Australians AU$1,229 for the 64GB model, AU$1,299 for the 128GB version, and AU$1,479 for the 256GB device. By comparison, the iPhone XR starts at $749 plus sales tax in the United States.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display with multi-touch IPS technology; a 1,792x828-pixel resolution at 326ppi; True Tone display; an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine; a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear-facing camera; a 7-megapixel front-facing camera; 4K video recording; FaceID; and "Haptic Touch" rather than 3D Touch.

The smartphone comes in six colours: Black, white, coral, blue, yellow, and red, and is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants.

MINIMUM SPEND

Including handset repayments, the minimum spend per month for the new handsets on each telco are:

MAXIMUM DATA INCLUSIONS

If you make your choices based on the highest possible data inclusions:

TELSTRA

Under its new simplified plans, unveiled in July as part of the Telstra2022 strategy, the iPhone XR handsets are available on 24-month plans at the following price points from Telstra:

Apple iPhone XR 64GB: AU$94 for 3GB data; AU$104 for 10GB data; AU$109 for 50GB data; AU$120 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Apple iPhone XR 128GB: AU$109 for 3GB data; AU$119 for 10GB data; AU$124 for 50GB data; AU$134 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Apple iPhone XR 256GB: AU$119 for 3GB data; AU$134 for 10GB data; AU$139 for 50GB data; AU$149 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

On Telstra's mobile-leasing plans, the phones cost:

Apple iPhone XR 64GB: AU$84 for 3GB data; AU$94 for 10GB data; AU$99 for 50GB data; AU$119 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Apple iPhone XR 128GB: AU$99 for 3GB data; AU$109 for 10GB data; AU$114 for 50GB data; AU$124 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Apple iPhone XR 256GB: AU$109 for 3GB data; AU$124 for 10GB data; AU$129 for 50GB data; AU$139 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

The top-end plans also include Peace of Mind data and one 12-month Foxtel Now starter pack, along with international roaming data and calls to various destinations.

OPTUS

The iPhone XR is available at the following price points from Optus:

iPhone XR 64GB: AU$77 for 4GB data; AU$87 for 20GB data; AU$90 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data

iPhone XR 128GB: AU$87 for 4GB data; AU$97 for 20GB data; AU$100 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data

iPhone XR 256GB: AU$97 for 4GB data; AU$107 for 20GB data; AU$110 for 50GB data; AU$115 for 200GB data

To lease from Optus, the iPhone XR costs:

iPhone XR 64GB: AU$60 for 4GB data; AU$72 for 20GB data; AU$85 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data

iPhone XR 128GB: AU$77 for 4GB data; AU$87 for 20GB data; AU$90 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data

iPhone XR 256GB: AU$87 for 4GB data; AU$97 for 20GB data; AU$100 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data

All Optus plans include unlimited calls and texts; the top four plans include unlimited international calls and texts to 35 countries; and the top three include international roaming ranging between 2GB and 6GB.

Optus also pointed to its content holdings of the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League, along with National Geographic; data-free streaming of Spotify, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio; and AU$5 per month data streaming across Netflix, Stan, and ABC iView.

VODAFONE

Vodafone is offering the iPhone XR at the following pricing on its 12-month plans:

iPhone XR 64GB: AU$137.41 for 4GB data; AU$147.41 for 20GB data; AU$162.41 for 60GB data; and AU$182.41 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 128GB: AU$143.25 for 4GB data; AU$153.25 for 20GB data; AU$168.25 for 60GB data; and AU$188.25 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 256GB: AU$158.25 for 4GB data; AU$168.25 for 20GB data; AU$183.25 for 60GB data; and AU$203.25 for 150GB data

On its 24-month plans, the iPhone XR costs:

iPhone XR 64GB: AU$80.20 for 4GB data; AU$90.20 for 20GB data; AU$97.70 for 60GB data; and AU$117.70 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 128GB: AU$86.12 for 4GB data; AU$96.12 for 20GB data; AU$100.62 for 60GB data; and AU$117.62 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 256GB: AU$96.62 for 4GB data; AU$105.12 for 20GB data; AU$108.12 for 60GB data; and AU$128.12 for 150GB data

Lastly, Vodafone is charging the following on its 36-month plans:

iPhone XR 64GB: AU$65.13 for 4GB data; AU$75.13 for 20GB data; AU$85.13 for 60GB data; and AU$105.13 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 128GB: AU$69.08 for 4GB data; AU$79.08 for 20GB data; AU$87.08 for 60GB data; and AU$105.08 for 150GB data

iPhone XR 256GB: AU$76.08 for 4GB data; AU$85.08 for 20GB data; AU$92.08 for 60GB data; and AU$112.08 for 150GB data

Vodafone earlier this year also launched its mobile Pass add-ons that allow for unlimited non-metered use of a selection of sites at 1.5Mbps.

At an additional AU$15 per month cost, Vodafone users can endlessly stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Stan; for AU$10 each month, users can stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, and SoundCloud; endless data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterst can be purchased for AU$10 a month; and the text elements of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, along with text and call parts of Viber, can be used at 1.5Mbps for AU$5 a month.

