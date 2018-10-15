iPhone XR: Here's nine things you need to know about Apple's 'affordable' iPhone

One of the biggest fundamental differences is that while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are equipped with OLED displays, the iPhone XR is kitted out with a cheaper LED display.
But don't let that make you think that you ware getting an inferior product. In fact, Apple claims that its 6.1-inch "Liquid Retina" display is the most colour accurate on offer in a smartphone, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience.
The display sizes are also different. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays respectively, the iPhone XR is in the middle, sporting a 6.1-inch display.
