 '

iPhone XR: Here's nine things you need to know about Apple's 'affordable' iPhone

1 of 9
  • #1: In many ways, the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS

    #1: In many ways, the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS

    In many ways the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS.

    Both share a similar all-screen design, both have Face ID (which means that neither have the physical Touch ID button), both are powered by Apple's new A12 Bionics chip, both have wireless charging, and both have a 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera

    But there are a few key differences.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #2: But there are key differences

    #2: But there are key differences

    One of the biggest fundamental differences is that while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are equipped with OLED displays, the iPhone XR is kitted out with a cheaper LED display.

    But don't let that make you think that you ware getting an inferior product. In fact, Apple claims that its 6.1-inch "Liquid Retina" display is the most colour accurate on offer in a smartphone, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience.

    The display sizes are also different. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays respectively, the iPhone XR is in the middle, sporting a 6.1-inch display.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #3: Single-lens rear camera

    #3: Single-lens rear camera

    Unlike the higher-priced iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR is equipped with a single 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens rear-facing camera, which is a cheaper option than the dual wide-angle and telephoto cameras found on the iPhone XS models.

    However, just because the iPhone XR has a single rear camera, don't think that you can't get access to the Portrait Mode feature - by combining cutting-edge image signal processing, the built-in Neural Engine, and advanced algorithms, Apple has brought this feature, as well as adjustable depth-of-field and Smart HDR, to the iPhone XR.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #4: Storage

    #4: Storage

    Another key difference is storage space. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are offered in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, the iPhone XR is a little more modest, with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options.

    In all honesty, unless you want to carry around with you a load of video and photos, 256GB of storage is likely enough for most users.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #5: Colors, colors, and more colors!

    #5: Colors, colors, and more colors!

    If the silver, gold, and space gray of the iPhone XS doesn't fit in with your wardrobe, then the iPhone XR then maybe the blue, white, black, yellow, coral, or red of the iPhone XR is a better fit for you.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #6: No 3D Touch

    #6: No 3D Touch

    If you're someone who uses 3D Touch on your existing iPhone, it's worth knowing that the iPhone XR has dropped this feature.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #7: Waterproofing

    #7: Waterproofing

    Yes, the iPhone XR is less water-resistant than the iPhone XS, only rated to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes (as opposed to 2 meters for 30 minutes).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #8: The price

    #8: The price

    Finally, we've come to the price.

    With the iPhone XS starting at $999, and the iPhone XS Max needing even deeper pockets with its $1,099 starting price, the 64GB iPhone XR seems "reasonable" with its starting $749, with the 128GB and 256GB versions costing $799 and $899 respectively.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • #9: When can I buy it?

    #9: When can I buy it?

    Pre-orders kick off 12:01 a.m. PDT on October 19, with availability from the following Friday, October 26.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 9

Apple is getting ready to open up pre-orders for its new "affordable" iPhone. Here's what you need to know.

Read More Read Less

#1: In many ways, the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS

In many ways the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS.

Both share a similar all-screen design, both have Face ID (which means that neither have the physical Touch ID button), both are powered by Apple's new A12 Bionics chip, both have wireless charging, and both have a 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera

But there are a few key differences.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 9

Related Topics:

iPhone Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • 10 iOS 12 features you should try today

    Chances are that by now you've downloaded and installed iOS 12 onto your iPhones and iPads. Here are ten of the best new features that you should check out, explore, and start using. ...

  • Best accessories for your iPhone

    Here are the very best accessories to help you get the most from your new iPhone.

  • Master iOS 12 with these tips and tricks

    iOS 12 is home to dozens of new features and ways to do things, and without a manual it can be hard to find what's new let alone make use of them. Fear not! Here is a rundown of some of the most ...