iPhone XR: Here's nine things you need to know about Apple's 'affordable' iPhone

In many ways the iPhone XR is like the iPhone XS.

Both share a similar all-screen design, both have Face ID (which means that neither have the physical Touch ID button), both are powered by Apple's new A12 Bionics chip, both have wireless charging, and both have a 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera

But there are a few key differences.