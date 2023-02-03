'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Mopping the floors at home is a long process. Not only do you need to clean every inch of the floor, but after, you trap yourself in a room until the floor dries. With this iRobot Braava Jet m6, you'll be able to come home to clean floors when you schedule the mop to run while you're at work -- and you can save $200 on it right now and add it to your smart home for only $300.
Once this robot mop learns your home layout with Smart Mapping and vSLAM navigation, you can decide where and when you want it to clean. Don't worry about the battery when you have the iRobot mop cleaning large areas. Once it needs to be charged, it will automatically go to the docking station and resume cleaning right where it left off.
While this iRobot is only a mop, if you have a compatible Roomba vacuum, you can pair the units together to make them clean in sequence of one another. With hardware within both of these units that are capable of software updates. You're robot mop and vacuum will get smarter while your home gets cleaner.
If there are objects in your house you don't want the iRobot Braava jet m6 to get wet, you can do so by activating Keep Out Zones. While this unit's normal retail price is $500, this robot mop can be purchased on Amazon for $300, a 40% discount for limited time. You can also check out all of the robot vacuum deals we've found to suck up those extra savings.