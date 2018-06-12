Is every business really becoming a software business?

Video: Digital transformation explained

For decades, we've been hearing some variation of the prediction that every company will become a software company. Almost seven years ago, in his now-famous essay, Why Software is Eating the World, Mark Andreessen proclaimed: "We are in the middle of a dramatic and broad technological and economic shift in which software companies are poised to take over large swathes of the economy."

What is the state of this shift today? Is every business truly on its way to becoming a software business? Do businesses mostly purchase software off the rack or build their own software? Constellation Research is seeking to diagnose the state of this and other digital transformation trends in our 2018 Digital Transformation Survey.

If you are an individual with authority or influence over technology strategy in your organization, please take this short survey. The survey contains 20 multiple-choice questions and should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

We're looking for information about:

Major priorities of digital transformation efforts today

Who is leading digital transformation

Impediments to digital transformation

Issues that keep executives up at night

The state of emerging technology adoption

The state of investment in maturing digital technologies

Workforce issues

Innovation in the enterprise

Take the Constellation Research 2018 Digital Transformation Survey here. Constellation will send survey participants a summary of the survey data.

