The key to digital transformation: Move customers to the center



TechRepublic and ZDNet's Jason Hiner spoke with the host of CXOTalk and ZDNet contributor Michael Krigsman at DES 2018 this week about the key to digital transformation.

You can watch the interview above or read the transcript below.

Michael: A few years ago digital transformation was the big hype topic. Today it's AI machine learning, but the reality is, is that companies have no choice but to invest in digital transformation. What does that mean? It means placing the customer in the center of the universe, rethinking processes. It involves making substantial investments, investments in people, investments in technologies. Companies are in various stages of that journey. Some industries more so than others. Retail for example hasn't been embracing this. Other industries have been slower. Financial services has been pretty quick, but these companies are in process. It takes a long time.

The investments are very substantial, and so even though digital transformation is not the buzz word that it once was, the amount of money that's being spent is big. It's a lot of money being spent on digital transformation. A lot of time being spent. That's a good thing. This is going to be going on for years. Digital transformation is not a flash in the pan. Oh, we're going to buy a digital transformation and then we're done. No, it's an ongoing process and it's going to be with us for a long time to come even though the buzz word factor is a little low right now.