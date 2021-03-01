Is the Omni Ultimate the world's best power bank? Yes

I have a lot of power banks. They range from excellent to absolute garbage. I've also had a lot of power bank failures because of harsh usage. But I've now tested what may be the world's best power bank for those who want massive capacity and a wide array of outputs.

Enter the Omnicharge Omni Ultimate.

Omnicharge Omni Ultimate tech specs AC/HVDC Outlet Output: 120W (120V/60Hz US model, 230V/50Hz EU model) USB-C Port Input: USB-PD, 5V~20V, up to 3A, 60W max

Output: USB-PD,5V/3A,9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A,20V/3A, up to 3A, 60W max USB-A Output Port 1 and Port 2: QC 3.0,5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A 5.5 x 2.5mm Barrel Port Input: 5~25V, up to 4.5A, 90W max

Output: Adjustable 5V – 60V with 0.1 Accuracy, up to 8A (150W max) Battery Cell Type: 18650 Li-ion battery

Capacity: 38,400mAh, 142Wh ± 5% General Weight: 3.08 lbs (1.4 kg)

Dimension: 6.6″x 5.7″x 2.1″(167.5 x 145 x 54 mm)

Warranty: Limited One Year

Operating temp: Temperature 0°C-40°C，Humidity 30-70%，Altitude ≤2000m $399 at Omnicharge

Everything about the Omni Ultimate is designed around power and ruggedness. The exterior ABS/rubberized shell is capable of taking a pounding, the ports are well-designed, and the screen offers everything, from at-a-glance information, to a deep dive into what's going on.

The unit feature a single USB-C port capable of 60W input and output, a pair of USB-A ports good for an array of outputs (QC 3.0,5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A), a barrel-port adaptor for charging as well as 5V – 60V/150W output, and a 120W AC output port (the unit comes with a "universal" adapter.

The unit is built around a massive bank of 18650 Li-ion batteries offering 38,400mAh of power. This is enough power to recharge a laptop a couple of times, a smartphone around ten times, and an actin cam a couple of dozen times.

While the unit can be recharged using USB-C, a faster way is to use the included mains adapter (which is a high-quality Mean Well unit).

The battery pack is described as removable, but in order to remove it you need to tackle six tiny posidrive fasteners, which is not something I'd want to do in the field. That said, I'd much rather have a power bank where the batter isn't going to fall out unexpectedly, than one with an easily removable battery.

The OLED display is also a nice touch. It's clear and bright under all conditions, and when combined with the three rubberized buttons, offers a deep dive into features such as calibration, cut-off temperatures, and USB outputs.

Everything about the Omni Ultimate lives up to the expectation. Power outputs are spot on, battery capacity is accurate, and the user interface is easy enough to figure out without having to resort to a manual.

Right now, I have no problem giving the Omni Ultimate the title of the world's best power bank.

If weight (and price) isn't a consideration, and a power station would be overkill, the Omnicharge Omni Ultimate may very well be the perfect solution for your off-grid power needs.