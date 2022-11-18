Is your iPhone's Always-On display keeping you up? Do this

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Readers seem to have a love and hate relationship with one of Apple's newest features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max -- the Always-On display.
Some owners love it, some hate it. And some owners love it, but their partners hate the fact that there's a glowing iPhone on the nightstand at night.
Yeah, that can be annoying.
But there is a fix. Well, a few fixes. But before we get to them, let's familiarize ourselves with the Always-On display. Specifically, when it's supposed to go off.
According to Apple, there are a number of situations where the display is supposed to darken automatically to prevent it from being annoying:
Armed with this information, we can do a few things. For example, activate Sleep Focus (swipe down from the top right of your screen and tap Focus), or place it into Low Power Mode (swipe down from the top right of your screen and tap the battery icon), or you could start using alarms and let the iPhone learn your patterns.
Don't want to mess with alarms and the focus settings?
Well, put your iPhone face down.
If you charge with a cable, this is no problem. But if you use a wireless charging pad or MagSafe dock, that's either going to be a bit awkward or not going to work at all. In that case, throw a cloth or place a book on top (that's what I've been doing).
You could also just turn Always-On off (tap on Settings > Display & Brightness, scroll down to Always-On, and turn Always-On to off).