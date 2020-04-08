Is your MacBook's battery worn?

I've been getting a lot of questions from people who have suddenly found themselves working from home, putting in a lot more hours on their laptops, and concerned that their MacBook's battery might be worn and in need of replacing.

Most MacBook or MacBook Pro laptops have batteries that are good for between 300 and 1,000 recharge cycles, depending on the model (Apple has published the specs here).

But how do you know how many recharge cycles it's been through?

Here's how.

Press the Option key and click the Apple icon in the system menu.

Click System Information.

Under the Hardware section of the System Information, click Power. The number of battery recharge cycles is listed as Cycle Count listed under Battery Information.

Under that is the Battery Health status.

An alternative way to check the Battery Health status is to press the Option key and click on the battery icon in the menu bar.