Don't make all the same Zoom meeting mistakes the UK government did

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work and interact with others. One thing that's changed is meetings. No longer are we cramming around a table in a stuffy room. Thanks to tools like Zoom, we get to do meetings from the comfort of your own homes.
But an image of a Zoom meeting tweeted out by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of their first digital cabinet meeting highlighted a number of mistakes.
Here's the image:
Let's take a look at the mistakes, and learn from them, so our online meetings are better.
Note: While we're looking at a Zoom meeting here, many of these tips apply to other online meeting and collaboration services.
Must read: Coronavirus social distancing got you down? Tips and tricks to help you through it
1: Tweeting out your meeting ID is a dumb idea
Even if your meeting is password-protected -- and it should be -- doing this opens you out to phishing attacks.
2: Lift the camera to eye height
No one wants to spend a whole meeting looking up your nose!
3: Make sure your name is showing
Don't be this guy!
4: Pay attention to the background of your video
Sitting with your back to a window, or in a cluttered room, makes the image very busy and distracting.
5: Be wary of whiteout
If you're in front of or next to a bright window or another light source, you can end up looking like a ghost.
Don't be these guys!
6: Frame the shot
If you're bothering to have a video meeting, make sure you're in the meeting!
Don't be this guy!
7: Does everyone need to be on video?
Sometimes audio-only is better and less distracting. Also, for those on more limited connections, it means a smoother meeting.
Join Discussion