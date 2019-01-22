Jabil aims to certify and validate additive manufacturing materials

Contract equipment manufacturer Jabil said it is stepping up its 3D printing material initiatives as it aims to popularize additive manufacturing.

The company outlined the availability of Jabil Engineered Materials, which will integrate and validate custom materials for additive manufacturing. Jabil has been developing its additive manufacturing strategy and worked with large 3D printing players such as HP, Stratasys and 3D Systems.

Additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly critical to everything from smaller businesses to large manufacturers. The returns revolve around less inventory and creating production quality replacement parts on the fly. One hurdle for additive manufacturing at scale has been materials innovation. Jabil referred to materials as a gap in the additive manufacturing food chain.

Consider:

For Jabil, the materials move brings more players into its ecosystem and could take it from manufacturing gear such as servers and routers to regulated parts such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

In a nutshell, Jabil said it will evaluate, qualify and validate materials in certified machines and processes, or materials, processes and machines (MPM).

Jabil added that it opened a Materials Innovation Center in Minnesota to evaluate polymer formulations, compound development and quality certifications. Jabil Engineered Materials will be available through distribution partners.