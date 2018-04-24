HP teams with Jabil, Forecast 3D to expand Multi Jet Fusion presence

HP is expanding the reach of its Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology with two new channel partnerships.

The company said Tuesday that Jabil will deploy additionalHP Jet Fusion 4210 systems in Singapore for the Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network, while Forecast 3D is adding six new HP Jet Fusion 4210 systems to its fleet.

"From multinational design engineering and manufacturing, to localized production, industry leaders such as Jabil and Forecast 3D are demonstrating 3D printing's expanding role in the digital transformation of the $12 trillion global manufacturing economy," said Stephen Nigro, president of 3D printing at HP.

HP formally launched its Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology two years ago in a bid to democratize additive manufacturing with a fast prototyping system. The company has continued to build out its partner and customer rosters, and last year launched a global reseller program to gain more coverage in the market.

More recently, HP committed to using its own additive manufacturing technology in its supply chain to lower costs, cut design time and lead times. The implementation lets HP serve as its own massive case study, while also helping the company reduce design time and save millions of dollars on tooling expenses.

