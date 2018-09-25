Jaybird Tarah announced: $100 wireless waterproof earbuds for training and fitness

Last month I went running with the new Jaybird X4 wireless headset and today Jaybird announced the new Tarah wireless headset. The Tarah is Jaybird's entry-level offering with a few difference from the X4 at a price $30 less.

Compared to the X4, the Tarah has a six hour battery life instead of eight hours, is designed to be used under the ear while the X4 also supports mounting over the ear, and includes silicone ear gels (the X4 also has Comply foam tips). Like the new X4, the Tarah sports the Speed Cinch cord, which is a vast improvement over the previous clip system to secure the cord behind your head.

With a 10-minute charge, you can use the Jaybird Tarah for an hour so if you forget to top them off you can always charge them up on the way to the gym or while dressing for your run. The Jaybird Tarah has an IPX7 water-resistant rating with double hydrophobic nano coating to ensure sweatproof protection.

iOS and Android Jaybird smartphone apps are available so that you can create your personalized equalizer settings, manage firmware updates, enjoy Spotify running playlists, and locate your headphones if you misplace them. It is also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant and is "Made for Google" certified.

The Jaybird Tarah weigh in at 13.85 grams. It will be available in October for $99.99 in black/flash and nimbus gray/jade colors. A Best Buy and Jaybird Sport exclusive color, solstice blue/glacier, can be purchased as well.

