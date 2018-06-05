Best Bluetooth in-ear headphones for active geeks

The Rodzon headphones are retractable and fit into the neck band when not in use. The wire seems very flimsy and might not stand up to rough handling when in use. The headphones are noise cancelling and have a reasonable sound.

They will deliver over 8 hours of play time after 2 hours charging. There are 3 sets of ear tips for a reasonable fit.

Related content:

The best new Bluetooth headphones worth a look

Best splash proof and waterproof Bluetooth speakers

Smallest GPS and Bluetooth trackers and finders

Bluetooth speakers to really pump up the bass