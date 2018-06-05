Best Bluetooth in-ear headphones for active geeks

Storage
The Phiaton BT 100NC headphones have a simple design, fit snugly around the neck and give about 6 hours playing time after a 2 hour charge. They have good noise cancelling ability, but the sound is not very loud. The ear buds could be more comfortable too.
Photo by: Phiaton
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Jabra Elite headphones take a bit of fiddling to sit in ear comfortably, but once fitted and adjusted with the correct size inserts, give great sound for over 5 hours. Noise cancelling gives clear sound.
Photo by: Jabra
Caption by: Eileen Brown
These Tribit Xfree ear buds easy to fit and make comfortable in the ear. They give up to 8 hours hours play time and take 2 hours to charge fully. I like that the magnets hold them together round the neck when I'm running. They will not connect to Bluetooth unless they are fully charged.
Photo by: Tribit
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Rodzon headphones are retractable and fit into the neck band when not in use. The wire seems very flimsy and might not stand up to rough handling when in use. The headphones are noise cancelling and have a reasonable sound.
They will deliver over 8 hours of play time after 2 hours charging. There are 3 sets of ear tips for a reasonable fit.
Photo by: Rodzon
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The NuForce Be Sport3 ear buds come with three sets of ear grips for a custom fit that feels snug and reasonably comfortable in the ear. Sound is good and lasts for about 7-8 hours. The headphones come with a small carry bag.
They do not have noise cancelling features so the buds need to be tight in the ear. Sound cuts out a short distance from the phone.
Photo by: Optoma
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Leophile eel headphones have a soft silicone neckband to hold the wires. It takes under two hours to charge completely and gives over 8 hours of play. They take a lot of tweaking to be comfortable in the ears and the neckband can be intrusive if you are wearing heavy clothing around your neck.
Photo by: Leophile
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Magnetic ear buds certainly are useful when doing sports. These Soundpeats earbuds give up to 8 hours playing time after a two hour charge. These ear buds are sweat proof and have 5 adjustable ear buds and hooks to give a fairly comfortable fit. There are line clips to attach the wires to clothing.
Photo by: SoundPeats
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Here's my round up of the most comfortable in-ear Bluetooth headphones for sports and activities.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
