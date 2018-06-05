Best Bluetooth in-ear headphones for active geeks

1 of 7
1 of 7

Here's my round up of the most comfortable in-ear Bluetooth headphones for sports and activities.

Read More Read Less

Phiaton BT 100NC $89.99

The Phiaton BT 100NC headphones have a simple design, fit snugly around the neck and give about 6 hours playing time after a 2 hour charge. They have good noise cancelling ability, but the sound is not very loud. The ear buds could be more comfortable too.

Related content:

The best new Bluetooth headphones worth a look

Best splash proof and waterproof Bluetooth speakers

Smallest GPS and Bluetooth trackers and finders

Bluetooth speakers to really pump up the bass

Caption by: Eileen Brown

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Hardware Consumerization PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries