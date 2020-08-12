Keychron K2 wireless mechanical keyboard review: Remote work fun on a PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro review: The pros and cons Watch Now

Back in the mid-80s, I started my computing life with an IBM computer and big mechanical keyboard. For the last few weeks my Surface Pro 6, Google Pixel Slate, various Android smartphones, and my iPad have all been connected to the Keychron K2 wireless mechanical keyboard and I haven't had this much fun with a keyboard in ages.

People may not think pounding away on a keyboard can be considered fun, but with an all-remote work environment, it is the little things that make life better. Tapping away on the clicky Keychron K2 took me back to the 80s and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of tall keys that stand proud and distinct. The sound, reaction to my finger presses, and perfect layout was enjoyable.

The Keychron K2 wireless mechanical keyboard I tested is the second version of the K2 and was the highest funded keyboard on Kickstarter. Three switch options are available with different behavior and sound levels. I tested the red switch version that is recommended for the office or gaming and even though that is the quiet model there is just enough clickiness to make me happy.

The retail package includes the keyboard, keycap puller, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and five extra keys. The extra keys support switching from a primary Windows to Mac experience.

There are 84 keys on the Keychron K2 with three switch options available (blue, red, brown). A full function row is positioned above the number row with all sorts of functionality available for the different device you connect the keyboard to.

The USB-C port is on the left side with an OS switch and a connection switch. OS switch options consist of Windows/Android and Mac/iOS. For your connection, you can switch between Bluetooth or a cable connection. I only used Bluetooth functionality during my review and it is great to see Bluetooth 5.1 is provided.

Flipping out the two bottom feet will raise the keyboard to a nine-degree angle for long term ease of typing. Even without the feet raised, there is a three-degree angle to the keyboard that I personally found just right for my typing needs. Shoot, with a laptop I am used to typing on fairly flat keys with no angle.

You can also choose different backlight versions and the one I tested was the RGB backlight aluminum frame version, available for $89. 18 types of color and style are available in this model with a simple press of the lightbulb key moving you through each available option. Again, another way to enjoy your remote work experience is to switch up the lighting and effects on the keyboard.

It is easy to switch between using different computing devices, up to three devices can be paired, with the Keychron K2. The aluminum frame model weighs in at 794 grams and measures 317 x 129 mm. It is easy to move around the office or house to connect to various devices with a switch.

Given that I've been testing out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Note 20 Ultra I used the Keychron K2 as the preferred keyboard for a Samsung DeX experience. The Keychron K2 is a perfect companion to these Samsung devices and all of the other computing devices I tested.

My typing speed has not slowed down at all and actually seems to have improved while using the Keychron K2. I rarely type while on Microsoft Teams calls so the noise of the keyboard has not been an issue. The bottom line is that I am having a good time hammering away at the keys and with the key puller and mechanical design the keyboard is built to last for many years.