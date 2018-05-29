KKR to acquire BMC Software 5 years after Bain Capital and others bought it for $6.9 billion

Private equity firm KKR said it will acquire BMC Software from an investment group that includes Bain Capital, Golden Gate Capital and others.

The software vendor has pivoted from mainframe software to being more of a IT service management player and cloud management and application optimization provider.

BMC Software went private in 2013 via a deal worth $6.9 billion with a plan to transform its business and be more aggressive. BMC Software's move to go private kicked off a wave of similar moves by tech vendors leading up to the massive Dell-EMC deal.

Peter Leav, CEO of BMC, said the outlook for the company is strong and his team will be focused on its roadmap under KKR. BMC has more than 10,000 customers.

For KKR, BMC represents a further push into technology. KKR has investments in enterprise software companies but is best known for its real estate portfolio.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

