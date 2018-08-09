​KT wins $47 million fibre-optic project in the Philippines' Luzon

South Korean telco KT has won a project in the Philippines worth 53 billion won ($47 million) to install fibre-optic cables, the company has announced.

The telco won the project from Converge ICT Solutions, a local internet service provider, to build the cable network at the northern regions of Luzon Island, the Philippines' biggest island.

The project is part of Converge's plan to deploy cables nationally.

Philippines is comprised of some 7,000 islands, making internet speeds sporadic depending on region, and the company hopes to overcome this by providing internet in every home.

KT will build cables on around a 1,570km distance that will cover half of Luzon's 53 million residences. The cables will be built on metropolitan areas as well as key highways.

The telco said it has built 5,500km of cable in total outside of South Korea in places such as Myanmar and Bangladesh and will build cables designed and optimised for the Philippines.

KT said it hopes it can also provide its other offerings that utilise networks such as the country's emergency network and smart energy going forward.

In June, the telco unveiled an airship drone designed to search for survivors in disasters.

In July, it rolled out an AI voice service with English support for a hotel in Seoul.

KT is runner-up in wireless services but the leader in fixed-line internet in South Korea.

