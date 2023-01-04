Laptops, Chromebooks, All-in-one PCs, and more: Take a look at HP's hybrid-focused device portfolio

HP's messaging around its 2023 CES device portfolio is all about meeting the needs of hybrid workers and home-based freelancers. There are new laptops, Chromebooks, AIO PCs, monitors, wireless earbuds, and mice. Like many manufacturers, HP is also keen to stress the sustainability of its products, highlighting widespread use of recycled materials in its devices and packaging.

HP Dragonfly Pro series

Left: Dragonfly Pro in Sparkling Black. Right: Dragonfly Pro Chromebook in Ceramic White. Images: HP

Somewhat confusingly, HP's new Dragonfly Pro series is actually aimed at "freelancers wanting elevated experiences in their hybrid lives". This is a group, HP says, who require "technology with the power they need for multitasking and heavy workloads coupled with built-in support and services for peace of mind".

Also: CES 2023 preview: 4 big questions that will shape the week

So as well as the usual attention to design, ergonomics, performance and battery life, HP has introduced one-touch access to its 24/7 live concierge service, along with optional 'total device protection' to cover mishaps like liquid spills or cracked screens.

There are two 14-inch devices in the Dragonfly Pro series -- an AMD-powered PC and an Intel-powered Chromebook.

HP Dragonfly Pro series specifications





HP Dragonfly Pro HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook OS Windows 11 Home Chrome OS Processor AMD Ryzen7 7736u Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (integrated) Intel UHD Graphics (integrated) RAM 16GB, 32GB 16GB Storage 512GB, 1TB 256GB Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, multitouch, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, flicker-free 14-inch, 2560x1600, multitouch, IPS, 1200 nits, 100% sRGB - Screen to body ratio 86.50% 87.60% Webcam 5MP with IR & shutter 8MP Audio Audio by B&O; dual mics & quad speakers; Soundwire Waves Maxx audio Audio by B&O; 4 speakers (2 up-firing, 2 down-firing) Input haptic trackpad; backlit keyboard RGB backlit keyboard Connections 2x USB-C (40Gbps, USB 4/Thunderbolt 3), 1x USB-C (10Gbps, USB 3.2) 4x USB-C (USB 4/Thunderbolt 4) Wireless Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Battery capacity 64.6Wh 51.3Wh Battery life up to 16 hours mixed usage & video playback; up to 12.5 hours wireless streaming all-day battery life Battery charging 96W USB-C power adapter; ~ 50% in 30 minutes 96W USB-C power adapter; ~ 50% in 30 minutes Dimensions 12.39in. x 8.78in. x 0.72in. 12.4in. x 8.7in. x 0.7in. Weight 3.53lbs 3.33lbs Colours Sparkling Black; Ceramic White Sparkling Black; Ceramic White Security fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, IR camera for Windows Hello log-in H1 secure microcontroller Price TBA TBA

The AMD Ryzen7 7736u-based Dragonfly Pro is the first PC to feature the most advanced version of AMD's adaptive PMF (Platform Management Framework), HP says. PMF automatically manages the system's performance, power consumption and cooling, depending on how the laptop is being used. The Dragonfly Pro offers claimed battery life of up to 16 hours from its 64.6Wh battery.

The Intel Core i5-1235U-based Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has an ultra-bright 1200 nits touch screen, an 8MP webcam, a customisable gaming-style RGB keyboard, and four USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook offers "all-day battery life" from its 51.3Wh battery.

HP Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, Elite x360 1040 G10

Left: HP Dragonfly G4 (13.5in.). Middle: HP EliteBook 1040 G10 (14in.). Right: HP Elite x360 1040 G10 (14in. convertible). Images: HP

HP's laptops for professional users have been updated to better serve hybrid-working modes, with enhanced video-conferencing capabilities powered by HP Presence. A key innovation is support for dual video streams, camera switching, and the simultaneous use of two cameras -- showing the user and an object or whiteboard, for example. Other collaboration features include intelligent face tracking, keystone correction when sharing a whiteboard, and a 'Be Right Back' option that replaces the video feed with a still picture when you take a break. Later (spring 2023), HP will add a feature that automatically adjusts skin tone based on lighting conditions.

The 13.5-inch Dragonfly G4, HP's new flagship laptop for mobile pros, runs Windows 11 Pro on 13th-generation Intel Core processors with integrated graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The weight starts at 2.2lbs (0.999kg) and the device comes in Slate Blue or Natural Silver. The 3:2 aspect ratio display is available at WUXGA+ resolution with 400 nits brightness, or 1000 nits with HP's Sure View Reflect privacy technology. There's also a 3K2K OLED option at 400 nits. Touch and non-touch versions are available. HP doesn't divulge the battery capacity, but fast-charge support delivers 50% charge in 30 minutes, the company says. Connections include two 40Gbps USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a 5Gbps USB-A port, plus an HDMI connector and a Nano SIM slot for optional 4G LTE or 5G mobile broadband. Despite its slim and light chassis, the Dragonfly G4 passes 19 MIL-STD-810H tests.

In the UK, the Dragonfly G4 will be available in May from £1,699.

The 14-inch EliteBook 1040 G10 and convertible Elite x360 1040 G10 are more enterprise-focused Windows 11 Pro laptops, also based on 13th-generation Intel Core processors, with the former supporting up to 64GB of user-upgradeable RAM. Various 16:10 IPS screen options are available, with up to WQXGA resolution, 500 nits brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and touch capability on the x360 model. Standard (38Wh) or long-life (51.3Wh) batteries are available with 65W charging and fast-charge support. Both devices support the same connections as the Dragonfly G4, including mobile broadband, adding an optional smart card reader. Both laptops are also MIL-STD-810H tested.

Also: What tech is in the CES 2023 bag of ZDNET's Editor in Chief?

In the UK, the EliteBook 1040 G10 will be available in May from £1,349, while the Elite x360 1040 G10 will start at £1,399.

Both the Dragonfly G4 and Elite 1000 series G10 laptops benefit from HP's Power Manager dashboard, where you can access battery information and customize settings and charging options. The Dragonfly G4 also includes an OLED power-saving mode. Another new feature, Intelligent Hibernate, learns your usage pattern and automatically goes into hibernation mode to conserve battery life when your day is done.

HP also announced...

E-Series G5 monitors

HP E45c G5 Curved Monitor. Image: HP

HP's E-Series monitors range from 21.5 to 44.5 inches in size, offering up to 4K resolution on curved and ultrawide screens with 99% sRGB coverage. The top-end E45 G5 curved monitor can replace two 24-inch QHD displays via a new Virtual Dual Display feature.

M24h & M27h FHD monitors

HP M27h FHD Monitor. Images: HP

The M24h and M27h monitors are aimed at home users and students, and come with integrated display software featuring a comfort setup guide.

Poly Voyager Free 60 series wireless earbuds

Poly Voyager Free 60+ wireless earbuds in Carbon Black. Image: HP

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series delivers up to five hours of talk time with active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to block background noise. The Poly Voyager Free 60+ (above) comes with a smart charging case featuring an OLED touch screen with volume and mute functions, battery life and call status, and a 3.5mm input designed for hooking up to in-flight entertainment systems.

HP 620/625 FHD Webcam & HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse

HP 620/625 FHD Webcam and HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse Images: HP

The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam is a Zoom-certified 1080p webcam with dual noise-reduction microphones, an adjustable field of view, and auto-focus, AI face framing, and background light enhancement. IR is integrated for Windows Hello face authentication, and the webcam also offers 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse offers up to 90 days of battery life and six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts, and is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Sustainable laptop & AIO consumer PCs

Left: HP 14-inch Laptop Eco Edition. Right: HP 27-inch All-In-One PC. Images: HP

HP has doubled down on sustainability with its 14-inch and 15.6-inch Laptop PCs -- particularly the 14-inch Eco Edition, where up to 25% of the product uses post-consumer recycled plastics. Used cooking oil was also integrated in the bottom cover of the device, which also features packaging that's 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

HP's new 24-inch and 27-inch All-In-One PCs are the company's most sustainable AIO PCs to date. HP says this is the world's first PC to use recycled coffee grounds, which are deployed as speckles in the computer's finish. More than 40% of the AIO's enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base. Packaging is also 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

OMEN Cloud Gaming, laptop, and desktops

Top: OMEN Gaming Hub. Above left: Omen 17 Laptop. Above right: OMEN 45L Desktop. Images: HP

HP's OMEN Gaming Hub delivers cloud gaming with integrated Nvidia GeForce NOW capability, giving owners of non-gaming PCs access to titles they would otherwise be unable to play.

The OMEN 17 Laptop features up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology to enable 'desktop caliber gaming', HP says. The keyboard also features optical mechanical keys.

The OMEN 40L and 45L Desktops feature up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900K processor and up to an Nvidia️ GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The 45L model provides extra scope for CPU overclocking via the OMEN Cryo Chamber, a patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment on top of the case.