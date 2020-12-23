Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Last-minute discounts on Aukey charging gadgets

Get ready for 2021 by kitting out your home, office, and car with some great chargers, which you can pick up over the next few days at discounted prices.

The holiday season is upon us, and before we drift off into a turkey (or tofurkey) coma, here are some last-minute discounts on Aukey chargers.

And the great thing is that all these items cost less than $20.

AUKEY Travel Adapter

A great way to reduce on your load when traveling. Features four ports -- 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and 1 AC outlet -- which can all run simultaneously. Rated up to 2300W at 230V or 1100W at 110V.

  • Regular Price: $24.99
  • Deal Price: $15.74 (clip 7% on-page coupon + apply the following 30% off discount code)
  • Discount Code:  EUZ2HPWH
  • End Time:  12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
View Now at Amazon

AUKEY 36W 3-port car charger

Keep three devices charged up in your car at all times with this great 36W car charger. 

  • Regular Price: $17.49
  • Deal Price:  $10.84 (clip 8% on-page coupon + apply the following discount code)
  • Discount Code:  DLGH7O7E
  • End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
View Now at Amazon

AUKEY 30W 2-port car charger

It's also beautiful, very stylish, yet powerful car charger -- perfect for keeping a smartphone and a power bank or tablet charged up.

  • Regular Price:  $16.99 
  • Deal Price: $12.74 (clip 5% on-page coupon + apply the following 20% off discount code)
  • Discount Code: YN3XHG2L
  • End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
View Now at Amazon

AUKEY 21W 2-port car charger

A compact flush-fit charger for those times you want unobtrusive charging. It may be small, but it is powerful.

  • Regular Price: $13.99
  • Deal Price: $8.67 (clip 8% on-page coupon + apply the following 30% off discount code)
  • Discount Code: 959J3MPR
  • End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
View Now at Amazon
