Last-minute discounts on Aukey charging gadgets

The holiday season is upon us, and before we drift off into a turkey (or tofurkey) coma, here are some last-minute discounts on Aukey chargers.
And the great thing is that all these items cost less than $20.
AUKEY Travel Adapter
A great way to reduce on your load when traveling. Features four ports -- 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and 1 AC outlet -- which can all run simultaneously. Rated up to 2300W at 230V or 1100W at 110V.
- Regular Price: $24.99
- Deal Price: $15.74 (clip 7% on-page coupon + apply the following 30% off discount code)
- Discount Code: EUZ2HPWH
- End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
AUKEY 36W 3-port car charger
Keep three devices charged up in your car at all times with this great 36W car charger.
- Regular Price: $17.49
- Deal Price: $10.84 (clip 8% on-page coupon + apply the following discount code)
- Discount Code: DLGH7O7E
- End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
AUKEY 30W 2-port car charger
It's also beautiful, very stylish, yet powerful car charger -- perfect for keeping a smartphone and a power bank or tablet charged up.
- Regular Price: $16.99
- Deal Price: $12.74 (clip 5% on-page coupon + apply the following 20% off discount code)
- Discount Code: YN3XHG2L
- End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
AUKEY 21W 2-port car charger
A compact flush-fit charger for those times you want unobtrusive charging. It may be small, but it is powerful.
- Regular Price: $13.99
- Deal Price: $8.67 (clip 8% on-page coupon + apply the following 30% off discount code)
- Discount Code: 959J3MPR
- End Time: 12/25/2020 11:59 PM PST
