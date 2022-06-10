/>
Learn about IT basics, networks, databases, ethical hacking and more for only $55

You only need to complete one course to start applying for entry-level tech jobs, which can pay quite well, then advance your career with each course you take next.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
If you want a lucrative career in the tech industry, there is no longer any reason why you shouldn't have one. You can take affordable self-paced video courses taught by expert instructors even with no technical background. So if you'd like to train to work in IT, ethical hacking, network security, and more, the 2022 Premium IT Asset & Risk Management Certification Prep Bundle offers a great deal.

The "CompTIA ITF+ Fundamentals Exam Essentials" course covers the essential knowledge and skills of advanced computer users and entry-level IT professionals and requires no previous experience. If you're at least familiar with computer hardware and software and things like networks and databases, even if you don't know how to work with them, start with the "CompTIA A+ 220-1001 Exam" prep course.

CompTIA is a vendor-neutral organization whose certifications are recognized worldwide as a sign of skills proficiency. One of its certifications may make your resume stand out from the competition. According to Payscale.com, even entry-level positions you can get with a CompTIA A+ certificate often earn up to $66,000 annually.

If you'd be interested in keeping track of hardware, finding cost-effective products, and maximizing return on investment, "IT Asset Management (ITAM) — Hardware Asset Management" covers that. While "ISO 31000:2018 — Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)" teaches you the eight principles of risk management, how to analyze risk, and much more.

The 2022 Premium IT Asset & Risk Management Certification Prep Bundle

 $59 at ZDNet Academy

Ethical hacking is a fascinating specialty, and you'll learn enough in the "Full Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course" to get your first IT security job. "Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bootcamp with Linux" is a twofer. First, you'll learn Kali Linux as well as security. A student favorite, it's rated 4.7 out of five stars and presented by Oak Academy, a group of tech experts teaching the most in-demand skills.

You'll be a network expert with the skills taught to help you pass the CCNA (200-301) exams. Or become elite cybersecurity professional with what you learn to pass the CompTIA Security Plus (SY0-601) exam. Big data skills are always in demand, and the "Microsoft SQL Server Backup & Recovery Course" will help you develop them.

Train to work in IT, ethical hacking, network security, and more. Get the 2022 Premium IT Asset & Risk Management Certification Prep Bundle today while it's on sale for just $59.

