Learn all about crypto trading and NFTs in 11 hours of self-paced training for just $30

If you are finally ready to get serious about trading cryptocurrencies and are intrigued by the idea of NFTs, then The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle is just what you need. And lucky for you, it's currently available at an extremely affordable price.

You can start with a quick overview in the 1-hour "Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Trading Masterclass", where you'll learn all the crypto trading secrets, as well as trading strategies to forecast how the market will move next. The experts created this class at Wealthy Education, a company dedicated to providing the most effective learning experience that can help students worldwide become successful by achieving their financial goals. The company specializes in personal finance, financial management, investing, and accounting.

ZDNet Academy Browse all the latest courses and deals

Next, move on with two courses that former students have really loved, rating both of them 4.6 out of 5 stars. "Cryptocurrency Wealth Creation: Staking, Lending & Trading" is another 1-hour class, after which you will probably want to dive really deep into the topics with the comprehensive 6-hour "Cryptocurrency Mastery: The Complete Crypto Trading Course".

If you happen to be already familiar with regular stock trading, then you know the value of candlesticks, although you may be surprised they also work with crypto trading. Finish off with "Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Trading: Candlestick Pattern Mastery Course" to find out how.

When you're ready to learn about Non-Fungible Tokens, "How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide" and "Complete NFT Master Class for Artists & Entrepreneurs" will teach you all you need to get started in just an hour and 25 minutes.

Keep in mind; these are skills that can be used anywhere there is an internet connection. Although if you plan to trade while traveling, particularly internationally, you may want to consider the security and convenience offered by this powerful VPN with two mobile displays bundle.

Don't pass up this chance to learn how to trade crypto and create NFTs; get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle today while it's on sale for only $29.99.