Learn the 10 most popular programming languages with these 60% off training packages

StackCommerce

There has absolutely never been a better time to switch to a well-paid job in the tech industry because there are literally tens of millions of job vacancies coming up in the next several years and not nearly enough workers qualified to fill them. Best of all, you can just take your pick of all these e-learning bundles that will allow you to train at your own pace and are currently being offered at 60% off during our semi-annual sale!

ZDNet Recommends The most popular programming languages and where to learn them Upskilling will be a part of work's new normal. Here's a look at the most popular programming languages based on surveys and courses for them. Read More

Get on the fast track to learning how to create games and apps in these seven courses even if you are a complete novice. Start with C Programming For Beginners and C# Basics: Learn To Code The Right Way, then go all the way through masterclasses in C# app development for iOS and Android.

For a limited time only, get The Complete C# Programming Bundle: Lifetime Access for $11.60 (reg. $1,393) with code ANNUAL60.

From fundamental concepts for beginners through advanced topics such as object-oriented development, basic SQL language commands, and much more, you can learn to use PHP to create powerful web apps. Get lifetime 24/7 access to 90 lectures over 12.5 hours.

For a limited time only, get The Ultimate PHP Training Bundle for $7.60 (reg. $97) with code ANNUAL60.

Learn how to use JavaScript to create web applications in eight courses over 42 hours. Even beginners can start with "Complete Introduction to JavaScript" then move on to games, objects, code snippets and much more, including a practice course.

For a limited time only, get The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle for $12.40 (reg. $1,492) with code ANNUAL60.

Train at your own pace for Shell Scripting Certification in four comprehensive courses that include over 16 hours of video. You'll learn about Linux bash scripting, how to create shell programs, and use automated scripts to save time.

For a limited time only, get The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle for $12.40 (reg. $399) with code ANNUAL60.

Anyone interested in learning to code absolutely cannot go wrong with this bundle, the three-course titles say it all: C++ for Complete Beginners, Intermediate & Advanced C++ Tutorial, Learn Advanced C++ Programming. Former students gave it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and Verified Purchaser Maciej F. gave it 5 stars, saying:

"The course is well structured and presented. Definitely covers all the important areas. I strongly recommend it."

For a limited time only, get The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert for $6.00 (reg. $600) with code ANNUAL60.

With 10 courses over 10 hours of content, you'll become an expert in one of the top programming languages and start creating real programs. The classes include Introduction, Basics, Objects, Interfaces and much more.

For a limited time only, get The 2021 Java Bootcamp Bundle for $14.40 (reg. $990) with code ANNUAL60.

This is the most comprehensive coding bundle ever. Even if you are an absolute beginner, with over 270 hours of lessons by top instructors, you can learn about all of the leading programming languages: Python, Java, C#, C++, Ruby on Rails, HTML, PHP, SQL, Machine Learning and Data Analysis. There are even courses to help you get a job.

For a limited time only, get The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $24.00 (reg. $4,056) with code ANNUAL60.

In 87 hours, these 12 courses will take you all the way from beginner to expert in Python, the number one programming language. Start with the introductory course and move on through fundamentals, objects, data, security, networking and much more.

For a limited time only, get The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle for $24.00 (reg. $3,540) with code ANNUAL60.

If you want to make Apple apps, then you need to dive deep into SwiftUI and this bundle will help you with that. In just three courses over 21 hours of lessons, you will learn how to create apps and widgets for Mac, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV and Apple Watch, including animations!

For a limited time only, get The Complete SwiftUI Developer Bundle for $10.00 (reg. $600) with code ANNUAL60.

Data Scientist is one of the hottest jobs in tech, and now you can train at your own pace to go from complete novice to expert. In 7 courses over 23.5 hours of lectures, you will learn to manipulate, retrieve, analyze data and a whole lot more.

For a limited time only, get The Complete 2021 SQL Master Class Bundle for $18.79 (reg. $1,393) with code ANNUAL60.