Learn the foundations of SQL with this $21 training bundle

No matter the field of work, it's safe to say that data is more important than ever before. It's not just a matter of collecting information, it's knowing what to do with it and how to use it to your advantage. These practices aren't just for the Googles and Facebooks of the world that know everything about us. Even small companies can make use of data to get a leg up on their competition.

Managing data is made much easier when you know your way around SQL. Short for Structured Query Language, SQL is the standard language for database management systems. If you want to make the most of your data (and your career in data), you'll need to know SQL. The good news is that learning to navigate SQL is easier than you might think. Especially when you have the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle at your disposal.

This collection of six courses is packed with 229 individual lessons and more than 18 hours of video instruction. If you're entirely new to the world of SQL, you can start with basic classes like Intro to SQLite Databases for Python Programming. This will show you how SQL interacts with Python, one of the most popular coding languages, and will help to lay the fundamentals you need to build with SQL.

Once you've laid the foundation of your SQL knowledge, you can start working your way through other courses and adding new skills. Learn how SQL interacts with all kinds of popular apps and tools. Courses like Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle SQL: Mastering Oracle SQL Performance Tuning will show you how to get the most out of the tools you'll be using to work with SQL and build your database.

