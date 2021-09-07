Lendlease signs Google Cloud to speed up digital transformation strategy

Lendlease has signed a global partnership with Google Cloud as part of the next stage of its digital transformation strategy.

Under the agreement, Google Cloud will assist the multinational group with migrating its mission-critical enterprise workloads, including its CAD platforms, in-house "project excellence" platform Oli, and its Oracle-based e-finance system, which currently reside in eight on-premise data centres located across four continents, onto the cloud.

The two organisations will also work together to integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and smart data analytics capabilities from Google Cloud into Lendlease's Podium building software platform, which is used by firms to plan construction projects. Lendlease claims the move would "give customers the needed intelligence to improve quality and safety, as well as accelerate development pipelines".

"By using Podium to digitise supply chains, firms can plan construction projects with accurate parts, pricing, and supply. This means fewer delays to projects, more precise build plans, and a reduction in cost estimate errors," Lendlease Digital CEO Bill Ruh said.

"This will also put important information about the lifecycle of building projects into the hands of employees at their work locations, including construction sites and within owned property assets."

The pair have also agreed to work together to co-develop cloud-based building solutions to help the broader construction and real estate industry achieve their sustainability targets.

"By running on the cleanest cloud in the industry, Lendlease will gain increased efficiency, lower its environmental footprint, and be able to offer its clients greater information about the lifecycle of building projects," Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand VP Alister Dias said.

"Working together, we will also spearhead digital transformation across the global property and construction industry, and enable companies to drive towards a healthier, more sustainable future."

In other cloud news, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said it will put more than 700 staff through Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud guild training program before the end of the year.

AWS said the training would enable staff to architecture and maintain the new cloud environments that have been developed as part of the bank's cloud strategy.

Some of the skills that staff can expect to pick up include knowledge around cloud essentials, architecture, systems operations, security engineering, and development.

Similar AWS skills training have been set up by other companies such as Telstra, Kmart Group, and Deloitte Australia.

