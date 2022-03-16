Special Feature
Part of a ZDNet Special Feature: The future of work: Tools and strategies for the digital workplace
Lenovo adds more hybrid work features to ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga laptops

The PC maker is also refreshing the budget-oriented ThinkPad L series laptops.

lenovox13l15.png

Lenovo has introduced the third generation of the ThinkPad L15 (right) and the ThinkPad X13 (left).

 Lenovo

This week, Lenovo rolled out the third generation of the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga laptops, improving collaboration and connectivity features. The PC maker also refreshed its budget-oriented ThinkPad L series lineup. 

The changes were designed with hybrid workers in mind. Hybrid work has been a windfall for Lenovo, which has rolled out a broad portfolio of devices this year catering to the trend. 

The X13 devices now include Dolby Voice in addition to Dolby Audio. Dolby Voice can separate voices for more natural meeting experiences. It also optimizes speaker and microphone performance with features like dynamic leveling, which automatically adjusts for voices that are quieter or further away. 

Additionally, the X13 offers the option of adding 5G sub6 for ultra-fast connections. Wi-Fi 6E is also available. All of the new devices, including the new L13 and L13 Yoga, offer 4G LTE options for faster Wireless WAN (WWAN) connection speeds. 

In terms of performance, the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga run Windows 11 Pro, with all models available with Intel vPro with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The X13 is also available with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with AMD Radeon 600M graphics. The L series offers AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processors as an option, as well as Intel vPro with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

The new X13 will be available beginning in June, starting at a price of $1,119 for the AMD version. The X13 Yoga Gen 3 begins at $1,369 and will also be available in June. The new L series devices will begin rolling out in April at $869.

