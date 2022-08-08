Chromebooks are a great way to work on Google Docs processing or check your favorite internet sites; if you've been looking for a quick deal on a Chromebook, take a look at the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. Right now, the handy portable device is only $149, or $30 off.
Whether you're going back to school or just staying at home to catch up on the latest family photos on Facebook, the Chromebook packs an 11.6-inch touchscreen with1366 x 768 HD resolution. It's technically a two-in-one, as the hinge can fold back to make it double as a tablet for playing tablet games or just taking notes.
With the MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM, you can surf the internet or play those funny animal videos that a family member shared with you on Facebook or Tik Tok. You'll also get 64GB of eMMC flash memory to store much-needed documents on the Chromebook before uploading them to your preferred cloud storage.
If you've been looking for a great deal on a Chromebook, be sure to pick this laptop up at $149 sooner rather than later. And, if you'd like to explore more options, we recommend you check out our picks for the best Chromebooks and the best Chromebook deals right now.