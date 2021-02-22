Lenovo laptop sale: Yoga, ThinkPad, Chromebook deals galore

Lenovo has announced the kick-off of its "Annual Sale," where it says you can save up to 65% off select computers and electronics, including the Yoga, Legion, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad X1 brands.
Lenovo Annual Sale
Save up to 65% off select computers and electronics
Lenovo's three-week sale starts Monday, Feb. 22, and it will last until Monday, March 15, 2021.
All the deals will be exclusively available at Lenovo's website. The items on offer will be discounted each Monday and will only continue while supplies last, which means they are considered limited-quantity weekly deals.View Now at Lenovo
Below are three of the best deals we've spotted and their start times:
Week of Feb. 22
- Lenovo Yoga 9i - Starting at $899.99 ($1,110 savings depending on model)
Week of March 1
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 - Starting at $239.99 ($55 savings depending on model)
Week of March 8
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano - Starting at $1,149.99 ($1,150 savings depending on model)
Here are some other deals Lenovo said you can expect during its three-week Annual Sale:
- Up to 30% off Legion 15-inch gaming laptops and touchscreen laptops - Starting at $439.99
- Up to 30% off select Yoga 2-in-1 laptops
Additional Lenovo PCs, accessories, and electronics will be announced throughout the sale period, so keep checking back.
For a look at how these machines stack up against the competition, check out ZDNet's Best Laptops in 2021 guide.
