Lenovo laptop sale: Yoga, ThinkPad, Chromebook deals galore

Lenovo has announced the kick-off of its "Annual Sale," where it says you can save up to 65% off select computers and electronics, including the Yoga, Legion, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad X1 brands.

Below are three of the best deals we've spotted and their start times:

Week of Feb. 22

Lenovo Yoga 9i - Starting at $899.99 ($1,110 savings depending on model)

Week of March 1

Lenovo Chromebook C330 - Starting at $239.99 ($55 savings depending on model)

Week of March 8

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano - Starting at $1,149.99 ($1,150 savings depending on model)

Here are some other deals Lenovo said you can expect during its three-week Annual Sale:

Additional Lenovo PCs, accessories, and electronics will be announced throughout the sale period, so keep checking back.

For a look at how these machines stack up against the competition, check out ZDNet's Best Laptops in 2021 guide.