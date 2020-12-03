Lenovo launches new midrange storage systems with NVMe support

Lenovo's data center unit is stepping up its push for midmarket enterprises with the launch of storage systems with NVMe support and management platforms.

The company, which has upped its focus on its server, networking and storage gear, outlined the Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F, which adds all-NVMe storage at a lower price point. Lenovo's targeting mainstream analytics and AI deployments for smaller companies.

In addition, the Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F supports AWS S3 Objects as well as analyze all data types such as block, file and object. The platform can also leverage cold-data tiering from hard drives or replicate to cloud.

To go with the ThinkSystem DM5100F, Lenovo also updated its ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring 2.0 software, which automates and optimizes management. The application monitors and manages storage capacity and performance in multiple locations.

Lenovo also updated its storage operating system for its ThinkSystem DM Series.

The company also rolled out new switches for storage networking. Lenovo announced the DB720S Fibre Channel Switch, which has 32Gbps and 64Gbps storage networking and 50% lower latency over the previous version.

