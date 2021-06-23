Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, AMD systems, Chromebooks, accessories

The future of work Tools and strategies for the digital workplace ZDNet examines the trends that will define the workplace over the next five years, and the technology that will help businesses adapt. Read More

Lenovo is adding new ThinkPads, ThinkVision mobile monitors, IdeaPad Chromebooks and a wide range of modular accessories aimed at hybrid work as well as remote offices and classrooms.

The headliner of Lenovo's latest additions to its hybrid work portfolio is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, which features 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and includes Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and solid-state drive support.

On the connectivity front, ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has optional 5G Wireless LAN. The laptop has a 16-inch edge-to-edge display up to 4K, an FHD webcam and a speaker system. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 weighs less than 4 pounds and has a starting price of $2,149.

Other key ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 items include:

17.7mm thick.

Multiple layers of reinforced carbon fiber.

Three complementary cooling systems for models configured with Nvidia RTX including a hybrid cooling system, keyboard air intake and a dual bypass design.

Configurations include Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti, Nvidia RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs. The latter has 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are available.

Lenovo's ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor is an accessory designed to ride shotgun with the X1 Extreme. The monitor provides 15.6 inches of FHD screen that is connected via a USB Type-C cable that can also be used with a smartphone.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is launching a new ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor as well as the ThinkVision T24m-20 display and MC50 webcam. These devices are meant to offer portability in two-screen setups as well as video conferencing tools.

Lenovo also launched the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 that feature AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

Lenovo's new laptops will be available in August with the monitors and webcam available in the third quarter.

IdeaPad Chromebooks for 'hybrid life'

Lenovo is also launching two new Chromebooks that will also have a set of USB-C monitors to go with them.

IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is a 14-inch device and the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is a 13-inch 2-in-1 device.

The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is designed for adults and students looking to blend schoolwork and entertainment. The Chrome OS devices can also be affordable home office options.

IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 512GB SSD storage. The device also has an audio jack, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is a 2-in-1 device with similar specs to its clamshell sibling. The two Chromebooks will be available in June and July.

Lenovo also said it is expanding its Lenovo Go portfolio of accessories including a wireless charging kit, wired speakerphone, multi-device mouse, wireless keyboard and headsets and headphones.