Lenovo teases trio of new Chromebooks, including 15.6-inch C340-15 convertible laptop

With a new video Lenovo is previewing a trio of new Chromebooks to add to its already successful family of Chrome-running laptops. Though they are largely updates to previous models, the latest notebooks add a couple of wrinkles that the PC maker no doubt hopes will help them stand out amid competing models.

The three new systems include the 11.6-inch C340-11 convertible, the 14-inch S340, and the 15.6-inch C340-15 convertible, the latter a size infrequently seen in Chromebooks. The first two replace the C330 and the S330, both of which move from MediaTek processors to Intel Celeron N4000 CPUs. In addition to the expected performance boost, the new versions each come with a special color option that will stand out compared to the standard monochrome designs: Pink for the C340 and a dark purple (pictured above) for the S340.

Both come with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage. The C340 includes a 1366×768 touchscreen display, while the S340 offers a full HD touchscreen as an option, which could come in handy as the display can lay flat thanks to the S340's 180-degree hinge.

But the big news -- literally -- is the introduction of the C340-15, which probably will be positioned as a budget-friendly alternative to the Yoga Chromebook C630. Like the C630, it's a 15.6-inch convertible with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen capabilities. However, it appears to be equipped with 4GB of RAM instead of 8GB and tops out with an Intel Core i3-8130U processor option instead of the C630's i5-8250U CPU. The C340-15 does include a full number pad for its backlit keboard, which the C630 does not offer.

As colorful as the preview video is, Lenovo did not include any pricing or availability information, so stay tuned for those details in the near future.

[Via Chrome Unboxed]