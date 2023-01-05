/>
Part of a ZDNET Special Feature: CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros
Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i is the world's first dual-OLED screen laptop

At CES, Lenovo introduces an innovative laptop design with dual-screen portrait and landscape modes.
Like many device manufacturers, Lenovo is responding to the post-pandemic world of hybrid lifestyles, where tech needs to be flexible enough to cover both productivity and entertainment use cases. To this end, the company has unveiled an innovative dual OLED-screen laptop, a powerful and elegant all-in-one (AIO) PC, and a cutting-edge Android tablet.

Let's take a look.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Yoga Book 9i on its folio stand in dual-screen portrait and landscape modes, with separate Bluetooth keyboard.

Lenovo says the Yoga Book 9i is "the world's first dual OLED-screen laptop", and the second screen is no subsidiary display: this device has two 13.3-inch 2.8K 16:10 aspect ratio HDR OLED screens. Equipped with a 360-degree hinge, it can do the usual clamshell, tent, presentation, tablet thing, using either a virtual keyboard/touchpad on one of the screens or a separate Bluetooth keyboard, which frees up both displays. But there's more: a folio stand caters for dual-screen operation in both portrait and landscape modes, providing much greater flexibility. There's pen support, so students, for example, could take notes on one screen while viewing an online class on the other. There's no crease to worry about, as on folding-screen laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Fold, and the hinge area is put to good use by incorporating a sound bar with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers. 

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specifications 

Processor(s)13th-generation Intel Core i7-U15
OSWindows 11 Home, Pro
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
RAM16GB
Storage512GB, 1TB
Displaydual 13.3-inch 2.8K, 400 nits, OLED touch screens, DCI-P3 100%, 60Hz, 16:10 4-side narrow bezel (91% AAR), HDR, PureSight, Dolby Vision
Audio2 x 2W, 2x 1W Bowers & Wilkins speakers, Dolby Atmos
CameraFHD IR+RGB (5M USB) webcam with privacy shutter
Battery capacity80WHr
Battery lifeMobile Mark 2018: up to 7.3 hours • video playback: up to 10 hours (dual screen on 150 nits), up to 14 hours (single screen)
Dimensions11.78in. x 8.03in. x 0.63in. (299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95mm)
Weight1.38kg
Hinge360°
ColorsTidal Teal
Ports3 x USB-C (full function, Thunderbolt 4)
WirelessBluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E
SoftwareWindows Hello, Cortana, Lenovo Vantage, Microsoft Office 365, Amazon Alexa

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will be available in June 2023 starting at $2,099.99.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Desktop

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Desktop
The 32-inch Yoga AIO 9i Desktop is designed for creative users, and to that end offers powerful processors (up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9) and optional discrete (Nvidia GeForce) graphics, a 4K 16:9 aspect ratio IPS screen, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Fully specified up, this slim, elegant AIO should handle graphic design, photo, and video editing and gaming workloads comfortably. Most of the system components reside in the base, with two of the four speakers in the screen unit, which is supported by a metallic hinge that resembles nothing so much as a large paperclip. Usefully, the base also incorporates a wireless charging point.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Desktop specifications

Processor(s)13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H, Core i7-13700H
OSWindows 11 Home, Pro
GraphicsNvidia GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU
RAM16GB, 32GB
Storage512GB, 1TB
Display31.5-inch UHD (3840x2160) IPS, 3-side narrow bezels, 16:9, 100% sRGB, HDR600
Audio2 x 2W tweeter, 2 x 5W woofer by Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos
Camerabuilt-in 5MP IR Camera (Dual Microphone Array, FF)
Dimensions28.50in. x 9.96in. x 21.19in. (724.04mm x 253.02mm x 538.1mm)
Weightfrom 18.01lbs (8.17kg)
ColorStorm Grey
Ports1x USB-C (USB 4), 1x USB-C (full function, USB 3.2), 2x USB-A (USB 3.2), HDMI-out (2.1), 3.5mm audio in/out, DC-in, power button
WirelessBluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
SoftwareLenovo Vantage, Microsoft Office 365, Amazon Alexa, Cortana

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Desktop is expected to be available in Q3 2023 starting at $1,799.99. 

Lenovo Tab Extreme 

Lenovo Tab Extreme
As its name suggests, the Tab Extreme is a premium tablet, featuring a 14.5-inch OLED display with 3K resolution, DCI-P3 support and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 13, for which three OS upgrades and four years of security patches can be expected, on a powerful 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Eight JBL speakers (4 on each side in landscape mode) help to complete an impressive entertainment/productivity platform. A flexible keyboard stand allows for adjustable viewing angles in both landscape and portrait orientation, and the tablet has its own detachable landscape/portrait kickstand for use cases where the keyboard isn't required -- for example when using the Tab Extreme as a portable monitor via its USB-C port with DP-in support.

Lenovo Tab Extreme specifications

Processor(s)MediaTek Dimensity 9000
OSAndroid 13 (+ 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches)
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Display14.5-inch OLED, 3000 x 1876, DCI-P3, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
AudioLenovo Premium Audio System with 8 JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos
Camerafront: 13MP with RGB sensor ultra-wide FOV • rear: 13MP AF (f/2.4) + 5MP FF (f2.2)
Battery12300mAh
Battery lifeup to 12 hours of video playback
Battery charging68W
SensorsRGB sensor (including light sensor), ToF, gyroscope, e-compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor on the power key
Dimensions327.8 x 210.8 x 5.85mm (camera bump 7.15mm)
Weight~740g (~1.63 lbs.) tablet only
ColorStorm Grey
PortsUSB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (charging / DP-out / reverse charging / audio) • USB-C 2.0 (charging / DP-in / reverse charging / audio) • MicroSD slot
WirelessBluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E
SoftwareLenovo Freestyle, Lenovo Vantage, Clip Studio Paint, WPS Office, Google Kids Space, Netflix, Entertainment Space, Nebo, Files, Myscript Calculator
Accessories / add-onsLenovo Precision Pen 3, Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard (sold separately in some markets), Lenovo Tab Extreme Folio Case (sold separately in some markets)

Pricing and availability for the Lenovo Tab Extreme have yet to be announced.

