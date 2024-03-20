Lenovo's new AI ThinkPads may just be the laptops business users have been waiting for

Lenovo

Lenovo just announced new laptops to its business-focused ThinkPad line in preparation for greater use of AI in the office. The new updates to the Lenovo ThinkPad L-series and ThinkPad X13 bring powerful AI processing via either an Intel Core Ultra chip or AMD Ryzen Pro 7030 chip, both of which are optimized for AI workflows, as well as improvements to the laptops' sustainability and security.

The Intel Core Ultra processors use a built-in neural processing unit to bring dedicated support for Windows 11's new AI features such as the Copilot, smart video adjustments on videoconferencing, and AI-powered capabilities in production platforms.

With more professional users utilizing AI to assist in tasks such as creating meeting transcripts and drafting summary emails, Lenovo's new ThinkPads are designed to be ahead of the curve with processors that are dedicated to handling these tasks without causing a hit in performance.

The new models come in several sizes, including 13-inch, 14-inch, and new 16-inch displays and 2-in-1 form factors. Keeping the professional user in mind, these laptops also come with 64GB of memory and can be loaded with as much as 2TB of SSD storage. Both laptops will also include optional 5MP high-res webcams with infrared sensors and physical shutters to close off the lens.

In line with its office-ready design, the laptops come with a host of security features employers will find useful, such as locking slots to physically secure the computer, as well as built-in fingerprint and infrared sensors. For connectivity, select models will support Wi-Fi 7 and 5G, allowing for customizable and more modernized connectivity options.

Sustainability is the other element that Lenovo chose to highlight with these new laptops, and it seems thought was put into the entire lifespan of the product from material sourcing, to the supply chain, and to the longevity of the individual laptop.

For example, a partnership with e-commerce website iFixit promises improvements to the way consumers can repair the laptops and replace needed parts, promoting its circular model of "design, use, return, re-use." With an easier and more affordable way to replace parts (instead of chucking the laptop and buying all-new), Lenovo is aiming to reduce e-waste generation.

Additionally, the use of 3M's new Optical Film technology allows for an overall reduction in power used by the ThinkPad L14 Gen 5. The brand-new Optical Film technology uses DBEF5 to deliver a brighter display through the monitor's backlight output without taxing the battery.

Once the laptops go on sale in Q2 of this year, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 AMD is expected to start at $999, with the ThinkPad L14 with the Intel chip going up to $1,179. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 5 and X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 are expected to start at $1,239 and $1,399 respectively.