Microsoft's Surface and Windows AI event is tomorrow. Here's what to expect

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

It's been two years since Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. Finally, the company appears ready to launch succeeding models at this week's event.

Microsoft's Surface and Windows AI event will be held on March 21 at 9:00 a.m. PDT/ 12:00 p.m. ET. The event's webpage describes the event as, "Advancing the new era of work with Copilot," hinting that the event's focus will be on enterprise offerings. It will be a digital event, meaning there will be no in-person component with the press or public.

Also: 3 ways we tried to outwit AI last week: Legislation, preparation, intervention

The only additional detail Microsoft shared on the webpage is this brief description: "Tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface."

As the title and description suggest, ZDNET expects a large focus on generative AI at the event, where the company will unveil its latest AI updates to Windows 11 and Copilot, likely tied to the launch of new Surface hardware.

The real stars of the show, however, will be the highly anticipated Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These launches will mark Microsoft's first laptops in the era of the AI PC. The laptops will be marketed as AI PCs because they feature hardware to better support new generative AI tools and features.

You can expect the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 to have next-generation processors to more robustly support running AI applications and circumvent the need to send data to cloud-based AI servers, a major feature of AI PCs. Reports reveal that the new laptops will first feature the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and then Snapdragon X Elite-based processors in a second shipment wave. These upgrades should give the laptops a performance advantage over their predecessors.

Also: My 4 favorite Android note-taking apps for staying organized and on track

Since this will be a digital event, the public will be able to tune in live. Microsoft has yet to share the live stream links, but it is a safe bet to assume the event will be streamed on the event's webpage. ZDNET will be covering the event, so make sure to tune in for all of the latest announcements, roundups, and analyses.