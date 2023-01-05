/>
X
Business
Part of a ZDNET Special Feature: CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros
Home Business Companies Lenovo

Lenovo's new ThinkBooks offer some unexpected twists on laptop design

The SMB-focused ThinkBook range gets a dual-screen convertible with 13.3-inch OLED and 12-inch E Ink screens, and a 16-inch laptop with a modular Magic Bay.
Written by Charles McLellan, Senior Editor on

Special Feature

Lenovo's announcements at CES have included some interesting takes on laptop design, primarily aimed at addressing the needs of hybrid lifestyles. These continue with a brace of new ThinkBooks -- Lenovo's family of SMB-focused laptops. First up is a new take on the twisting screen, while the second new ThinkBook introduces a modular accesory bay.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist at CES 2023
June Wan/ZDNET

Convertible laptops with twisting screens are not new to Lenovo, and neither are secondary E Ink displays for e-book reading, notifications and note-taking. However, the new ThinkBook Plus Twist is the company's first device to combine these design elements. The primary display is a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED touch screen, and a central 360-degree twisting hinge brings a 12-inch color E Ink display to the fore, turning off the now-rear-facing OLED screen by default in order to save battery life. Both displays support pen input, with the stylus offering up to 18 months battery life. As well as supporting the usual E Ink use cases, you can drive Windows from the secondary screen, providing mobile users with a low-power option to prolong battery life. When you twist back to the primary OLED screen, you can resume where you left off.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist specifications

Processorsup to 13th-generation Intel Core
OSWindows 11
RAMup to 16GB
Storageup to 1TB
GraphicsIntel Integrated Graphics
Display 113.3-inch 2.8K OLED with touch and pen support, 400nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision
Display 212-inch front-lit color E Ink touch display with pen support
AudioLenovo sound with dual speakers and dual-array microphones, Dolby Atmos
CameraFHD RGB camera with shutter
Battery56Whr
Physical securitysmart power-on fingerprint reader, camera shutter
Ports2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio jack
WirelessBluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist is expected to be available from June 2023 starting at $1,649.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 with Magic Bay modules -- Webcam, Light and LTE -- in foreground.

Image: Lenovo
Lenovo Magic Bay 4K Webcam

The Magic Bay Webcam installed in the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4.

Image: Lenovo

The 16-inch ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 is a powerful laptop running on 13th-generation Intel Core processors with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 discrete graphics. But its unique appeal is the Magic Bay, a magnetic pogo-pin connector at the top of the display, at the back. This accepts modular Magic Bay accessories, including a 4K webcam, an adjustable light for improving your appearance in video calls, and an LTE connectivity module. With the Magic Bay Webcam installed and facing the user, Fusion software combines its output with the integrated 1080p webcam to deliver an enhanced image. The modular webcam can also swivel to face the rear -- to focus on a whiteboard, for example. The 4G LTE module also has a USB-C port, allowing it to deliver LTE connectivity to other devices.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 specifications

Processorsup to 13th-generation Intel Core H-series
OSWindows 11
RAMup to 32GB
Storageup to 2x 1TB
Graphicsup to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Display16-inch 3.2K IPS, 400nits, 120Hz, Dolby Vision • 16-inch 2.5K IPS, 400nits, 60Hz, Dolby Vision • TUV EyeSafe
Audio4 speakers by Harman/Kardon, dual-array microphones, Dolby Atmos
CameraFHD IR or FHD RGB camera with shutter, Lenovo Magic Bay support for 4K@30fps camera
Battery80Whr with fast charge
Physical securitysmart power-on fingerprint reader, camera shutter
Ports2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x HDMI, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
WirelessBluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 is expected to be available from May 2023 starting at $1,349.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount
Displace TV mounted on a window.

Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): ports

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
Waiting in line for the Apple Store

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition