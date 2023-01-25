'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With so many of us working from home now on a permanent basis, it's worth investing in the right kit to stay productive. We've found a monitor, geared toward professionals, that is included in a sale on Lenovo's website.
The Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-20 monitor typically retails for around $1000 outside of sales events. However, in Lenovo's "You Pay What We Pay" sale -- a promo based on the prices employers of the company are able to take advantage of -- the monitor's price tag has been slashed by 51%, or $535. As a result, you can pick up the monitor for $499.
Use the e-coupon CYMONDAY.
The Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-20 monitor is equipped with a 31.5-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display, engineered to be close to edgeless with high color accuracy at a 16:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, there is a built-in Ethernet port, USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and various USB ports -- which ensures that as a remote worker, you have all the connectivity you need.
If you're also looking to invest in a portable monitor for work purposes, Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 is on sale. The light, portable monitor comes with a 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS screen and USB-C connectivity.
Lenovo is offering 26% off the typical $284 retail price, a discount of $75, bringing the cost down to $209. The sale ends on February 2, giving you plenty of time to pick it up.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.